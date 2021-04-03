Senior AAP leader and MLA from Kalkaji Constituency of South Delhi Atishi addressed a press conference at the AAP headquarters on Saturday and stated that the BJP-ruled MCD is looting people by bringing new proposals and all this money goes in the pockets of BJP leaders.

She said that the BJP ruled SDMC and its standing committee have proposed to increase the surface-level parking rates by 100%, i.e. from Rs 20 per hour to Rs 40 per hour. Atishi mentioned that ahead of the MCD elections of 2022, the BJP ruled authority is pulling all the strings to rob the hard-earned money of the citizens of Delhi, especially in these trying times of the pandemic when several people have either lost their jobs or had to face massive pay-cuts.

She stated that BJP is well aware of the fact that they will be wiped out from the forthcoming elections since the citizens of Delhi are evidently disappointed with their work and the many such unnecessary taxation policies that they are implementing to extract money from the people of Delhi.

Atishi said, “The standing Committee of SDMC has released a proposal to increase the surface parking rates by an appalling rate of 100%. This means, when people like us visit any marketplaces, malls, or metro stations, with our vehicles and wish to park them, we will have to pay double than that of the existing parking rates if this is notified and approved. MCD is responsible for making such decisions.”

Commenting further upon the unwelcomed proposal, Atishi said, “This decision will directly affect those living in all the areas of South Delhi, or the ones visiting from other districts for various purposes like work, shopping, or any other purpose. We have very well observed that within the last year, the BJP ruled MCD and especially SDMC, has been trying to pull all the strings and come out with new ways repeatedly to implement policies of increase in taxes which implicitly affect the financial condition of citizens of Delhi.”

Atishi said, “This is the 10th time within one year that the BJP ruled SDMC has come up with a proposal to increase surface-level parking rates by an astounding rate of 100%. But the question is: Why is the BJP led MCD trying to impose such policies and rob the people of Delhi? This is because BJP is well-aware of the fact that it won’t be able to win the elections of 2022, and will be wiped out from the governance of MCD.

Atishi further stated that the Aam Aadmi Party demands the BJP ruled SDMC to repeal this recommendation of increasing surface parking rate. “We want them to take back this recommendation, and the SDMC must not approve it, for it shall be extremely upsetting for the people of Delhi.”