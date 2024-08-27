BJP MP Khandelwal assures protesting Old Delhi traders of redressal of grievances

BJP MP from Chandni Chowk Praveen Khandelwal, on Tuesday, met the traders of his constituency, who were protesting against sewer overflows in their localities, near the Old Delhi Railway Station and assured of the redressal of their grievances.

Old Delhi is facing the problem of sewer overflows as a sewer trunk barrel that broke remained unrepaired for 13 days.

Expressing their anger at the Delhi Jal Board for not repairing the damaged barrel, they said it led to sewer overflows in the lanes of Bagh Dewar, Fatehpuri, Cloth Market, Tilak Bazar, Khari Baoli, and Naya Bazar. Such is the situation that it is difficult for them to sit at their shops.

They also informed Mr. Khandelwal about the deteriorating condition of the broken roads on S P Mukherjee Marg, Church Mission Road, Khari Baoli, and various lanes, and raised concerns over increasing encroachments on the pavements and the chaotic parking of tourist buses in front of the Old Delhi Station.

The BJP MP assured the traders that he would speak to the CEO of the DJB to expedite the barrel repair and speed up sewer cleaning in the lanes.

He said he would also instruct the chief secretary and the municipal commissioner to ensure that the main broken roads are repaired and encroachments are removed.

The BJP MP urged the traders to focus on their business and assured them that his party workers would fight for their problems.

Meanwhile, several areas of Old Delhi have been facing civic woes and according to the locals, not much is being done to resolve the issues.

The narrow lanes, with heavy footfall, face cleanliness issues, especially during the rains when the streets become more dirty when rainwater mixes with dust.