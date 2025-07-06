BJP Leaders hail SP Mookerjee’s call for ‘One Nation, One Constitution’

On the birth anniversary of Syama Prasad Mookerjee, several BJP leaders on Sunday paid floral tributes at his statue in Syama Prasad Mookerjee Park near Delhi Gate, praising his vision of ‘One Nation, One Constitution.’

The event witnessed several senior party leaders, including Delhi BJP President Virendra Sachdeva, Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw, and Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta.

Addressing the gathering, Vaishnaw spoke about Mookerjee’s struggle against Article 370, which was ultimately abrogated in 2019. He highlighted the current government’s efforts to further Mookerjee’s vision of emotionally and economically integrating Kashmir with the rest of India, particularly through improvements in rail and road infrastructure.

BJP leader Sachdeva also recalled Mookerjee’s journey to Jammu and Kashmir, during which he spent eight days with Kedarnath Sahni and addressed students at Jalandhar University in Hindi, affirming that Hindi is the language that unites the nation.

Sachdeva added that Mookerjee firmly believed Kashmir is an integral part of India and consistently raised the issue in Parliament. He reiterated Mookerjee’s declaration that “one nation cannot have two Constitutions” — a belief that, Sachdeva said, has been realised today. He expressed pride in being part of a party that upholds Mookerjee’s ideology, now carried forward by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Delhi CM Gupta said that while many freedom fighters sacrificed their lives for India’s independence, Mookerjee gave his life for India’s unity and constitutional integrity. He resigned from the Union Cabinet to launch a movement declaring “One Nation, One Constitution” during the Kashmir debate.

She added, “Today, when the Vande Bharat train crosses the Chenab River and India’s highest peaks in Kashmir, we feel a deep connection to every part of India. One Constitution and one flag now represent the entire nation. Our duty as a political party is to carry forward the ideas and values shown by Dr Mookerjee.”