BJP leaders distributing money to buy votes: Kejriwal to RSS chief

Former Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal on Wednesday wrote to RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat, accusing BJP leaders of distributing money to get votes and asked whether the RSS endorses such “unethical” practices.

In his recent letter addressed to the RSS chief, Kejriwal said, “There have been media reports suggesting that the RSS will campaign for votes for the BJP in the Delhi elections. Is this true? Before this, people wish to know whether the RSS endorses the recent wrongful actions taken by the BJP.”

“BJP leaders are openly distributing money to buy votes,” he wrote, asking whether the RSS endorses such unethical practices.

The AAP convener also sought clarity on whether the RSS considers voter suppression justified in a democracy.

“There is a large-scale effort to remove the names of poor, Dalit, Purvanchali, and slum dwellers from the voter list, even though these people have been residing here for many years. Does the RSS believe such actions are in the interest of Indian democracy?,” Kejriwal said.

The former chief minister asserted these actions could severely weaken Indian democracy and urged Bhagwat to reflect on whether the RSS should support such behaviour.

“Don’t you think that the BJP is weakening Indian democracy with such behaviour?,” Kejriwal questioned.

Elections to the 70 Assembly seats in Delhi are scheduled to be held early this year.