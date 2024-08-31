BJP is avoiding meeting to discuss measures to combat pollution: AAP

The Aam Aadmi Party on Saturday asked as to why the BJP was avoiding the meeting after Delhi Environment Minister Gopal Rai requested the Union Environment Minister to meet and discuss measures for further reduction of pollution.

The AAP has accused the BJP of running away from the meeting, and further questioned whether the Union Environment Minister has no time to meet, or is there another reason for the delay.

The AAP further said that the Delhi government is preparing a 14-point Winter Action Plan to address the situation when it arises, and ‘Artificial Rain’ is one of them.

The party added that for this, the Delhi Government requires specific permissions from the central government to conduct artificial rain, which can only be granted by the BJP-led Central government.

In the best interest of the people of Delhi, it is crucial for all governing bodies to unite, setting aside boundaries and political affiliations, the AAP added.

The Kejriwal government has taken unprecedented steps to improve Delhi’s environment, achieving what no other government has, the ruling dispensation in the national capital claimed.

It has also said that it has continuously worked on long term and short term measures to solve Delhi’s pollution related problems.

“It is noteworthy that due to relentless efforts by the Delhi Government and the support of the people of Delhi, the number of good, satisfactory and moderate days increased to 206 in 2023, while it was 110 in 2017,” said the AAP.

All 1,800 industries in Delhi have seamlessly transitioned to PNG fuels, marking a significant milestone in our journey towards environmental sustainability, the party claimed, and added that Delhi’s green cover has also reached an all-time high of 23.6 per cent.

The party has also stated that, according to the Economic Survey, pollution levels in Delhi have decreased by 30-35 per cent, as compared to 2016.

The AAP has also claimed that Punjab, which doesn’t receive funds from the central government, saw a 50-67 per cent decrease in stubble burning last year compared to the previous year, as according to data from the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM).

The party has also said that to reduce incidents of stubble burning, the central government provides funds to Haryana, but despite that, the BJP ruled government did not take substantial measures, the party alleged.