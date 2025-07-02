BJP govt restored heritage ‘Sheesh Mahal’ for people while Kejriwal built one for himself: Shekhawat

Union Tourism Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat on Wednesday unveiled renovated historical structures at Shalimar Bagh’s Sheesh Mahal park in north west Delhi, saying the structure has been a part of the national capital’s identity for almost 400 years.

He said after the country got independence, the kind of governments which came to power in Delhi could not take care of the heritage places like the ‘Sheesh Mahal’ that ended up in a dilapidated condition.

Shekhawat further said that, however, Delhi LG V K Saxena took personal interest and began work for the restoration with help from Delhi Development Authority and state government to restore the heritage site.

Taking a dig at the previous AAP government, he compared work by previous AAP government and the present dispensation, stating that one can see the difference, while previous regime spent crores on ‘Sheesh Mahal’ bungalow for personal interests, grandeur and comfort, the present government and the DDA worked to restore the heritage ‘Sheesh Mahal’ park and historic buildings in it, so it can be cherished by the public.

Speaking to reporters, Shekhawat said that LG took personal interest in the 400 year old Sheesh Mahal park and restored the heritages, while what all Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) and Delhi Development Authority have now given to this park, is something worthy of praise.

He said that Prime Minister Modi had shared the resolve to preserve heritage while working on the country’s development projects, and it’s being implemented wonderfully on the ground, he added.

Shekhawat alongwith Delhi CM Rekha Gupta on Wednesday participated in the unveiling ceremony of the renovated historical structures at Shalimar Bagh’s Sheesh Mahal park.

Speaking on the occasion, CM Gupta hit-out at the then CM Arvind Kejriwal, alleging that he had got the Sheesh Mahal bungalow made for own pleasures, using taxpayers money, but this ‘Sheesh Mahal,’ park on the other hand, has been dedicated to the public for their convenience, she added.