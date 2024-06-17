BJP govt in Haryana has stopped Delhi’s rightful share of water: Sanjay Singh

Stepping up its attack on the BJP government in Haryana, senior AAP leader Sanjay Singh on Monday said the state government has “stopped” Delhi’s rightful water to create “water shortage” in the national capital.

Addressing a press conference, Singh said, “In our society, it is believed that there is no more pious deed than giving water to a thirsty person. If someone is thirsty in the scorching heat and there is no water available to him, there is no more pious deed than giving him water and there is no bigger sin than stopping someone’s water.”

Attacking the BJP, he said, “For the past several days, there has been a water crisis in Delhi sponsored by the BJP. The BJP people want that the people of Delhi do not get water and for this, they are trying their best to put Delhi in a water crisis by whatever means, whatever conspiracies, whatever methods they can.”

While Delhiites are struggling with the water crisis, BJP is doing hooliganism, vandalising offices (Delhi Jal Board) and breaking water pipes and stopping supply, the senior AAP leader alleged.

Singh, who is also the AAP MP in Rajya Sabha, pointed out that water comes to Delhi from Haryana, they have to give water in a certain amount and if they do not give that amount of water, then obviously the availability of water in the national capital will decrease.

Claiming a fall in water production in Delhi owing to the “reduction” in water supply by Haryana, the senior AAP leader said, “The production of water is decreasing in Delhi because we are not getting sufficient water from Haryana. This has resulted in a water crisis in Delhi.”

Singh further said, “Despite repeated pleas with the Haryana’s BJP government to give us our rightful share, we are not getting our due. We are asking for Delhi’s share of water.”

Taking a swipe at Delhi LG VK Saxena, Singh said, “When you complain to the LG, instead of resolving the complaints, he keeps issuing his political statements.”