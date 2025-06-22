BJP govt fulfilled another promise by ensuring ease of doing business: Sachdeva

Delhi BJP President Virendra Sachdeva said here on Sunday that people from all sections of Delhi, especially the business community, are extremely satisfied and happy to see the state government fulfilling its electoral promises one after another.

He said owners of hotels, motels, restaurants, entertainment venues, etc., in Delhi have long been demanding that after obtaining licences from the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) and the Excise Department, the mandatory requirement for a separate licence from the Delhi Police should be removed.

Sachdeva said the BJP government formed on 20 February 2025 in Delhi presented the traders’ demand to the lieutenant governor and the Central government.

He added that a major benefit of the ‘Triple-Engine’ government is now visible to the people of Delhi — on the 25-year-old demand of hotel and restaurant owners, the four-month-old Delhi government’s proposal has been approved by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah.

During the prolonged hearings of the Uphaar fire tragedy case of 1997, both the Supreme Court and the Delhi High Court had, on several occasions, commented that the police licensing system was an undue interference, he recounted.

Despite the business community’s long-standing demands and the courts’ observations, previous governments – both the Congress and the Arvind Kejriwal-led administrations – never made any efforts to provide relief to traders.