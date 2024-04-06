BJP fulfils every promise it makes, will form next govt at the Centre: Jai Ram Thakur

Leader of Opposition and former chief minister Jai Ram Thakur said here on Saturday that the BJP fulfils every promise it makes and would again form the government at the Centre.

Furthermore, due to the efforts of the leaders and workers, the BJP today is the largest political party and organisation in the world, he added.

“Behind this acceptance of BJP is the great sacrifice and struggle of our leaders, who fulfilled every promise made to the countrymen in the interest of the country,” he said while participating in a public meeting organized at Jhanduta in the Bilaspur district of Himachal Pradesh.

Advertisement

“Today, in India, Kashmir got freedom from the clutches of Article 370 due to Prime Minister Narendra Modi in 2019, who fulfilled the dream of our Jan Sangh leader Dr. Shyama Prasad Mukherjee seen 70 years ago”, which was fulfilled by the successful Prime Minister of the country in 2019,” said Thakur.

He congratulated all the workers on the 45th Foundation Day of BJP and also expressed his gratitude for making the party the largest party in the world.

The BJP started a movement in the name of Ram Temple and the grand Ram temple was inaugurated on January 22 this year, he said, adding that the whole world saw the grandeur of the consecration program of Ram Lala in the temple of Lord Shri Ram.

“The relentless work is not going to stop in the future also. Making India developed is now the goal of Modi, which we will achieve under any circumstances before the scheduled time,” he said.

Later, addressing media persons, the Leader of Opposition claimed that the Congress government is in minority and the Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu should have resigned on moral grounds.

“In order to save his government he expelled the BJP MLAs from the Assembly. Today, the only reason why Congress MLAs were forced to leave their party is the Chief Minister. Till now only six Congress MLAs have left the party and there are many more MLAs who are fed up with the working style of the Chief Minister,” he alleged.

The reason why the Chief Minister is issuing obnoxious statements is that his position is not safe and he is saying such things out of frustration, he said.

“The manner in which Prime Minister Narendra Modi worked in the public interest has won the hearts of the public and today the country trusts only Narendra Modi. This time in the Lok Sabha elections, the BJP will take the lead in every assembly seat and Narendra Modi will become the Prime Minister of the country for the third consecutive term,” claimed Thakur.