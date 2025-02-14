BJP councillors will contribute to make Delhi cleaner: Raja Iqbal

Following Lieutenant Governor Vinai Kumar Saxena’s interaction with the sanitation workers, on Friday, Leader of the Opposition in the Municipal Corporation of Delhi Sardar Raja Iqbal Singh said the BJP councilors would contribute to make the city clean.

He said today’s programme would inspire sanitation workers and enable the cleaning of areas that are often overlooked in daily tasks.

Singh highlighted the LG’s inspection of the city after assuming the office. “LG is more often seen on the streets, listening to the problems of the people and working towards their resolution. All the tasks taken up by him so far have been successfully completed. Now, he has taken up the cleanliness program and is seeking the cooperation of employees to help make Delhi cleaner,” he added.

Criticising the AAP, Singh alleged that after coming to power, the sanitation condition of the city deteriorated after the party came to power with many sanitation-related tasks coming to an abrupt halt.

Therefore, the LG has had to step in personally to address cleanliness issues, Singh added.