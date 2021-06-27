Delhi Cabinet Minister and AAP Delhi convenor Gopal Rai welcomed BJP Councilor Rajkumar Ballan from Brahmapuri Ward 47 E, Ghona Constituency, to the Aam Aadmi Party.

Gopal Rai said, “We all have the same aim that the way the pace of work has increased due to the change in the Delhi government, there should be a change in the MCD too with an increase in the speed of work inside MCD.

Rajkumar Ballan said, “The reasons for stopping the ration scheme are absolutely childish. Today I was feeling very frustrated and trapped because of the way politics is being done in BJP in the spirit of revenge. I was starting to smell of dictatorship in BJP. Because of this, today I am joining the Aam Aadmi Party.”

Rai said, “Bharatiya Janata Party councillor Rajkumar Ballan ji is joining the Aam Aadmi Party from the upcoming Brahmapuri Ward 47 E. They are warmly welcomed in the Aam Aadmi Government. Rajkumar Ballan ji has been the state president of Bharatiya Janata Party Kisan Morcha for four consecutive terms.”

Gopal Rai, while talking about the current situation in Delhi, talked about the ways in which the government is working in Delhi despite all the adverse circumstances. He said, “The Chief Minister of Delhi is working for the benefit of the public, but the way the Bharatiya Janata Party works, far from working, in the time of every crisis in Delhi, the BJP throws hurdles our way. When even that does not fill their stomach, they get down to the politics of baseless accusations and counter-accusations.

“Today, it is said in the whole of Delhi that when the second wave of corona pandemic came, when the Chief Minister of Delhi and the people of Delhi were facing the crisis of oxygen, from the government to the Supreme Court, the government of Delhi was constantly trying to save their lives. At that time the entire Bharatiya Janata Party, from the Honorable Prime Minister to the Chief Ministers of other states, were campaigning for the elections in West Bengal.

“Many people died due to lack of oxygen and today they have awakened. So they are trying to make a false offer, a false baseless allegation that the Delhi government has asked for more oxygen than what it needed. Nothing could be more shameful than this. When we said to give vaccines to the people of Delhi, when the people of Delhi needed the vaccine, they were sending these vaccines abroad. So the kind of policies of the central government and the situation of MCD inside Delhi, today it has become known that if it comes again in their hands, they will sell even the last bit of MCD. In such circumstances, people are joining the Aam Aadmi Party.”