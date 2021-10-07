BJP, Congress declare nominees for Rajasthan bypolls

The Bhartiya Janta Party (BJP) and Congress announced names of candidates for by-polls in Vallabhnagar and Dhariawad assembly seats of Rajasthan on Thursday.

The by-polls are being held due to the demise of Congress MLA from Vallabhnagar in Udaipur, Gajendra Singh Shaktawat, and BJP MLA from Dhariawad in Pratapgarh, Gautam Lal Meena.

The Congress gave a ticket to Shaktawat’s wife Preeti Shaktawat in Vallabhnagar and fielded Nagraj Meena in Dhariawad against BJP’s Khet Singh.

Meanwhile, the BJP instead of giving tickets to the family member of the late MLA, the party has given the ticket to Khet Singh Meena, who has the backing of the RSS, party sources said.

In Vallabhnagar, the opposition party has given the ticket to Himmat Singh Jhala, who will be contesting against Preeti Shaktawat of Congress.

The last date of filing the nomination is October 8.

Voting will be held on October 30 and counting of votes will take place on November 2.

(With PTI inputs)