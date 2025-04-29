BJP backtracking from its promise of providing Rs 2,500 to Delhi women: AAP

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Tuesday accused the ruling BJP of backtracking from its promise of providing Rs 2,500 per month to every woman in the national capital.

Addressing a press conference, AAP’s Delhi unit president Saurabh Bharadwaj said, “Before the formation of the BJP government, Prime Minister Narendra Modi himself made a promise to the women of Delhi that every woman would receive Rs 2,500 per month. He called it ‘Modi Ki Guarantee’. This so-called guarantee was repeatedly echoed by BJP national president JP Nadda, Home Minister Amit Shah, and many other senior BJP leaders.”

Advertisement

“They clearly said that the first Cabinet meeting of the new BJP government in Delhi would pass this proposal, and from March onwards, women would start receiving the financial assistance. This was stated by the Prime Minister himself. ‘Modi Ki Guarantee’ has turned out to be a bundle of lies,” he said.

Advertisement

Citing reports, the former Delhi minister claimed that money won’t be given to women above 18 years of age as promised, but only to those above 21.

“What harm have 18 to 21-year-old women done to you? You took their votes, but now say they’re not eligible for the money? Second, they’re now saying that not every woman will get the money—only one woman per family will be eligible. Third, they’re saying the benefit will be restricted to those who have a BPL or ration card. If that’s the case, then lakhs of our sisters from Purvanchal living in Delhi are automatically excluded,” he said, attacking the BJP.