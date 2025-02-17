BJP accuses MCD Mayor of misusing Children’s Day Fund

Delhi BJP spokesperson Praveen Shankar Kapoor has written to Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) Commissioner Ashwani Kumar, alleging the misuse of the Children’s Day Fund by Mayor Mahesh Khichi to organize a politically motivated ‘Basant Utsav’ on February 24 at Ambedkar Stadium.

In his letter, Kapoor stated that the Mayor and the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) have lost their majority and, therefore, lack the moral authority to organize events using diverted public funds.

He urged the Commissioner to seek a report from the Director of Education on why such fund allocation was approved, especially when annual exams are just eight days away.

The letter further suggested that the Commissioner should either halt the event or ensure it is not used for political purposes.

The BJP’s strength in the MCD has recently increased after three AAP councilors switched sides ahead of the mayoral elections.

If the BJP gains control of the MCD in the near future, Delhi could witness a “triple-engine” government, with BJP-led administrations at the municipal, state, and central levels.