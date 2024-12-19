BJP accuses AAP of neglecting daily wagers under GRAP restrictions

The BJP on Thursday accused the AAP government of neglecting daily wagers amid the GRAP-4 restrictions, claiming that thousands of construction workers are struggling with unemployment.

Delhi BJP Chief Virendra Sachdeva said that the city has been suffering from pollution and for the last three days, GRAP-4 has been reimposed which has left the residents troubled in one way or another. However, the irony is that for the past three days, neither the Chief Minister Atishi nor Environment Minister Gopal Rai has addressed the gravity of pollution or the plight of the people of Delhi, he added.

Advertisement

The BJP leader demanded that the Delhi government immediately provide relief funds to construction workers affected by job cuts over the past month.

Advertisement

The Commission for Air Quality Management in NCR and adjoining areas has invoked stage- IV curbs under its anti pollution Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP). This followed hours after it had invoked stage- III curbs on Monday after the air quality of the national capital witnessed sharp deterioration owing to unfavorable meteorological conditions. Decision to re-impose GRAP stage- IV came after Delhi’s AQI surpassed the 400 mark at around 10 pm on Monday night.