BJP accepted defeat before polls: AAP on memo to Prez to dismiss its govt

In its reaction to BJP MLAs urging President Droupadi Murmu to dismiss the Delhi government, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) said the move by the Opposition BJP clearly shows it already has accepted defeat in the upcoming Delhi assembly elections.

In a statement on Friday, the AAP alleged that the saffron party has no regard for the constitution as it has repeatedly attacked it.

The party further said that wherever their party is not able to win elections, they attempt to disrupt the work of the elected government. Be it in Punjab, Kerala, or Tamil Nadu, the selected governors of the Centre have indefinitely stalled budgets and other bills.

Advertisement

“The BJP knows it can’t win the elections in Delhi. Their attempt to steal votes and win elections has failed against the AAP,” it added

The ruling dispensation in Delhi alleged in a bid to seize power in Delhi, the saffron party incarcerated all top AAP leaders, including Delhi’s three-time popularly elected Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, Manish Sisodia and former Health Minister Satyendar Jain.

The Kejriwal’s party further accused the BJP of leaving no stone unturned to defame the AAP leaders spreading canards against them.

The party claimed that the BJP is in a hurry to impose president’s rule because they cannot win elections in the national capital and that the LG of Delhi has been a total failure, doing nothing besides obstructing the work of the people and has consistently undermined the federal structure as envisaged in the Constitution.

“We appeal to the President to dismiss this LG, who is engaging in negative politics despite holding a constitutional office,” AAP said.