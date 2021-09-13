Bishop’s jihad statement continues to rage in Kerala

There seems to be no end to the war of words that has surfaced among various players over the statement by a Catholic bishop with regard to ‘narcotic jihad’ and the latest to join the chorus is none other than Goa Governor P.S. Sreedharan Pillai, who is expected to arrive to meet the bishop very soon.

Syro Malabar Church Pala diocese bishop Mar Joseph Kallarangatt on Friday had said that Catholic girls in Kerala were now becoming the victims of ‘Love and narcotic Jihad’ and the traditional rival political parties came out criticising the bishop, while the BJP decided to support him.

Pillai said, what the bishop aired was just his concern and none needs to see beyond what he said.

“All that has happened will be brought to the notice of the Centre. The role of Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan is to ensure that those who are denied justice get it,” and dropped enough hints, that he might call on the bishop.

State BJP president K. Surendran said the people in Kerala without prejudice should discuss and debate what the bishop has said.

“We will make one thing very clear, we the BJP are least interested to make political capital out of this,” said Surendran.

But Leader of Opposition V.D. Satheesan slammed the Vijayan government who he said has some vested interest to serve.

“The Kerala government should ensure that a probe is conducted into what the bishop has said. There should be no attempt to see that a free for breaks out between two communities,” said Satheesan.

State Congress president K. Sudhakaran asked Vijayan to see that an all-party meeting is called and also a meeting of all religious heads to discuss and debate the recent turn of events, following the statement made by the bishop.