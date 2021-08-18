Follow Us:
Bill for exemption from NEET in ongoing session only: Stalin

Responding to a point made by lawmaker Udhayanidhi Stalin on the NEET, he said during the elections, the DMK had promised that its goal on coming to power would be to get an exemption from the entrance exam.

IANS | Chennai | August 18, 2021 4:53 pm

Photo: IANS

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin on Wednesday said the government will bring in a Bill, during the ongoing assembly session, to cancel the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test (NEET) for medical college admissions.

Towards that, the government had appointed the A.K. Rajan Commission to analyse the issue, seek public views and submit a report, he said, adding that the legal aspects of the Commission’s report are being studied and a Bill seeking exemption from NEET will be brought during the current session.

Major political parties in Tamil Nadu are opposed to the NEET.

