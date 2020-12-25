The Odisha government has asked the authorities of as many as eight State-run universities, which were found wanting in utilizing the allocated funds for ‘Civil Service Coaching Centre’ project, to refund the unspent funds.

The universities which were asked to return the unutilized sum are Utkal University, Berhampur University, Sambalpur University, RD Women’s University, Ravenshaw University, GM University, FM University and North Odisha University.

“You were requested to refund the unspent balance available at your end under the scheme ” “Civil Service Coaching Centre”.

But none of the Universities have refunded the unspent balance to this department even after lapse of 6 months.

Hence, you are requested to take immediate steps for the refund of unspent balance released for establishing ‘Civil Service Coaching Centre’ in university,”, stated an official letter issued by the higher education department.

The higher education department had earlier set up civil service coaching centres in these universities to provide coaching to students aspiring to appear for civil services.

However the civil service coaching centres in the State-run universities had failed to effectively function mainly due to lack of faculty members.