Odisha govt school students to get tips on computational thinking

The High school students across 8,860 government schools in Odisha will get tips on computational thinking as a part of their curriculum, which will be rolled out in schools from August onwards.

This is part of the Kaushali club curriculum for computational thinking and is under the aspirational programme of 5T High School Transformation scheme, said an official of School and Mass Education (SME) department on Thursday.

The classes will be held twice a week through the clubs. It includes a 30 hour curriculum with 25 marks devoted to its assessment. One teacher from each school will be trained on the club approach and teaching methods. The training of 314 master trainers will begin on Thursday (13 July) and these trainers will train teachers from across 8,860 schools, said the official.

The initiative to introduce the Kaushali club curriculum was taken by the Department of School and Mass Education. Mo School Abhiyan Parichalana Sangthan supported the development of the curriculum. Along with Computing and Coding, the other clubs include: life skills through sports, science and literature and library.

The curriculum will include concepts like computing systems and networks, software tools and creating media, design thinking, data and information, and coding, among others.

The effort to introduce computational thinking in schools has been supported by Amazon through their Amazon Future Engineer program, which envisions making problem-solving and critical thinking skills accessible to government school students. As part of this program, as many as 1,860 teachers and 1.28 lakh students have gotten exposure to block-based coding and have been a part of hackathons, enabling them to build problem-solving and critical thinking skills, the official added.