The Gandhi Medical College (GMC) here is all set to conduct trials of coronavirus vaccine.

The testing of vaccine is already underway at the People’s College of Medical Sciences and Research Centre in Bhopal. The selected patients are being given vaccine doses of the new vaccine.

According to the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) guidelines, all arrangements have been made at the GMC for the clinical trial. The GMC has entered into negotiations with Bharat Biotech, which has developed coronavirus vaccine in collaboration with ICMR, for the trial.

Both Gandhi Medical College (and People’s College of Medical Sciences and Research Centre were selected for the Phase-three randomised double-blind placebo-controlled multi-centre trial.

Bhopal Divisional Commissioner Kavindra Kiyawat had visited the GMC for monitoring the process of clinical trials at the newly constructed Library building in the college premises. A video of the centre’s arrangements would be sent soon to the ICMR.

Kiyawat said that the approval for the Bharat Biotech-sponsored vaccine trial has been taken and requisite arrangements by Biotech representatives have been completed. Now the vaccine trial could start anytime soon.