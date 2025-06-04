Bhau Gang sharpshooter nabbed after gunfight; Rohtak murder case cracked

In a significant breakthrough, the Delhi Police Special Cell (Southwestern Range) solved the sensational daylight murder of 47-year-old Anil Kumar in Ritoli village with the arrest of a sharpshooter of the notorious Bhau Gang.

The accused, identified as Deepak Dhankar, 23, a resident of Madina-Gindhran village in Meham tehsil, Rohtak, was apprehended on June 3 following a shootout with the police near Dada Lekhram Chowk.

Acting on a tipoff, a Special Cell laid a trap to intercept Dhankar while he was riding a stolen motorcycle. On being signaled to stop, the suspect, while trying to flee, slipped off his bike and opened fire on the police team. As he sustained a gunshot injury in his leg in retaliatory fire, cops overpowered and arrested him, said Amit Kaushik, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Special Cell).

According to the senior officer, Dhankar was directly involved in the murder of Anil Kumar, who was gunned down by bike-borne assailants on the morning of June 1, 2025, in Rohtak’s Ritoli village. Kumar, who was previously accused in a 2022 double murder case that left two men, Rohit and his uncle Rajendra, relatives of fugitive gangster Himanshu alias Bhau, dead, was recently released on bail.

Investigators said Kumar being the uncle of Sunny, a rival gang leader, was targeted to avenge the killings.

“This is a classic case of gangland retribution,” said a senior police officer. “Anil Kumar had a violent history, and his killing appears to be a well-planned revenge orchestrated by the Bhau gang,” he added.

Dhankar, who had no criminal record, has confessed to his involvement in the murder and has been arrested under multiple sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and Arms Act. The weapon used in the crime, a semi-automatic pistol with three live cartridges, was recovered from his possession, along with the stolen motorcycle, which was linked to an earlier FIR from Ghazipur police station, Delhi.

“A case has been filed against him, and further investigation into this case is ongoing by the police officials,” the DCP stated.