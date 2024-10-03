Bharadwaj, AAP leaders detained during bus marshals’ protest

Police detained Delhi Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj, along with several AAP MLAs and party leaders, during a protest by bus marshals on Thursday, the party said.

The party alleged that attempts were being made to weaken the protest of the marshals demanding their reinstatement after being abruptly dismissed last year.

Bharadwaj said that the party will explore legal recourse, if necessary, to help the bus marshals demanding reinstatement.

AAP has also demanded the immediate reinstatement of the Delhi bus marshals in accordance with the Legislative Assembly resolution.

Bharadwaj said that the protesting bus marshals, who were present in large numbers to seek justice, are experiencing a financial crisis following their dismissal and are struggling to feed their families.

The Minister asked why the LG cannot accept their demands, adding that the protest will continue until the higher authorities agree to meet and reinstate them.