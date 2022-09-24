Basketball Federation of India announces INBL 5x5 Season 1

The Basketball Federation of India (BFI), on Saturday, announced that the Indian National Basketball League (INBL) 5×5 Season 1 will commence next month and it will see six city-based teams in action representing Bengaluru, Chandigarh, Chennai, Delhi, Mumbai, and Kolkata over three rounds before heading to the playoffs in January 2023.

On offer for the teams and individuals is a prize money pool of over Rs 50 lakh.

Addressing a press conference here, Dr K Govindaraj, MLC President, BFI, and Vice-president, Indian Olympic Association (IOA), said, “This day should be marked in golden letters in the history of Indian basketball. We are launching what has been the dream for millions of basketball fans in India.”

The format which is focused on local teams playing against each other in cities that are relatively more active hubs of basketball in India will ensure hundreds of talents are assessed on the ground for being filtered onto the next level, he said.

“Earlier this year, we launched and successfully executed the INBL 3×3 Season 1, which saw more than 9,000 players in action in 20 cities across the country. The overwhelming response from the players proved the potential for basketball in India,” Govindaraj said.

He said the current goal of BFI is for Indian National Teams to be ready to play at the 2027 FIBA Basketball World Cup and possibly the Olympics thereafter.

“And I do believe with all the things being done now and planned, we are on the right track,” he added.

On the occasion, Chander Mukhi Sharma, Secretary General, BFI, said ultimately, it is the responsibility of the National Federation to ensure that there is sufficient competition for the players and coaches as well as there is enough entertainment for the supporters and fans.

“I am confident that INBL 5×5 which is being attempted for the first time in India will fulfill both objectives,” he said.

The six teams will play three rounds – in Delhi, Pune, and Cuttack. The first round will be played in Delhi from October 12-16 followed by the second round two weeks later from October 26-30 at Cuttack. The third round will take place in Pune from December 14-18.

The playoffs are scheduled to be held in Bengaluru from January 11-15. Each round will be spread over five days with the six teams playing against all the remaining teams once in a round-robin. Standings over three rounds will accumulate into final rankings which will form the basis for the seeding for the playoffs.