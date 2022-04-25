Baban Ghosh discusses condition of Muslims in Bengal with Haj Committee Chairman

The president of Bharatiya Janata Majdoor Trade Union (Labor Wings affiliated to BJP in West Bengal), Baban Ghosh met the chairperson of the Central Haj Committee A P Abdullakutty and discussed the condition of Muslims in Bengal and work towards their betterment.

He was full of praises for the Prime Minister of India and praised how efficiently he is leading India on a path of glory.

He further denied all the allegations on the Bhartiya Janta Party of being against the minorities, especially the Muslim community in Bengal.

Ghosh said that BJP never uses violence to gain power and said, “There have been a few cases where there were reports of violence erupting in the State, but BJP has never been involved in these incidents nor do they support such activities.”

As per Ghosh, the minorities in Bengal, especially the Muslims are going through tough times. He said, “The Islam religion doesn’t allow a dead body to be touched post burial, but the State Government managed to dig up the body of the deceased Anis Khan and even performed a post-mortem on it. Bengal is seeing deaths every day, be it the recent atrocities in the Rampurhat district or the death of a young girl.”

He raised the issue of pilgrimage to Haj where A P Abdullakutty assured him of catering for the Muslim community in Bengal with utmost priority.

He has also proposed an initiative under which the party will organise ‘iftar’ for the Muslims in Bengal.