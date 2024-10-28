Attacked with bricks, private financer hospitalised with serious head injury in Dwarka

A private financier who used to finance e-rickshaws was attacked by two brothers with brick and wooden pieces on Monday after an argument between them during a drinking session near Dwarka Sector 9 metro station in South West Delhi culminated into full-blown fisticuffs.

The police received a PCR call from a woman complaining that her husband, Jai Prakash Yadav, fell unconscious after being attacked with bricks near Gate number 1 of the Dwarka Sector 9 metro station.

A police team reached Venkateshwar Hospital where Yadav was under treatment but still unconscious. He sustained a serious head injury in the murderous attack. Based on this, the police registered a case under sections of BNS.

Meanwhile, the accused brothers, Shakti Soni and Prem Soni, who arrived at the Dwarka South police station stated that they too received injuries as they had been beaten up by Yadav during the scuffle and had even undergone a medical examination.

Both the Soni brothers were later arrested. The cops found that Yadav had financed the e-rickshaw for both brothers for one lakh and 35 thousand.

During the primary investigation, it was revealed that the bone of contention was the financial transaction. However, the exact cause of the brawl can only be ascertained after the police record the statement of Yadav.