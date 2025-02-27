Atishi writes to President Murmu, seeking time to meet after AAP MLAs denied entry to Assembly

Leader of Opposition and former Chief Minister Atishi Thursday wrote to President Droupadi Murmu, seeking time to meet with the AAP MLAs after their party legislators were allegedly denied entry into the Delhi Assembly.

The move came after Speaker Vijender Gupta on Monday suspended 21 AAP MLAs, including Atishi, for three days, and they were denied entry to the legislative Assembly today.

In a letter addressed to the President, Atishi wrote, ”The BJP-led government in Delhi has removed the pictures of Babasaheb Ambedkar and Shaheed-e-Azam Bhagat Singh from various government offices, and when AAP protested against the move in the Assembly, the Speaker undemocratically suspended 21 AAP MLAs for three days on February 25.”

“On February 27, when the suspended legislators were heading towards the Assembly, they were stopped outside the assembly premises by Delhi Police through heavy barricading. Preventing the people’s elected representatives from reaching the Assembly is a murder of democracy. As a result, opposition MLAs were compelled to sit on a protest right there on the streets,” the letter said.

”In light of this matter, the AAP’s legislators seek an urgent meeting with you. We hope that you will take immediate cognizance of this extremely serious matter and kindly schedule a meeting with the AAP MLAs on February 28, 2025, at your earliest convenience,” Atishi mentioned in the letter.

Notably, on Thursday morning, AAP legislators had staged a sit-in protest outside the Assembly premises after they were stopped by the Delhi Police while they were trying to enter the premises of the legislative Assembly.