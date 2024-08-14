Atishi reviews Guru Ravidas Marg upgrade in Kalkaji, promises new look

Delhi PWD Minister Atishi reviewed the strengthening and beautification of Guru Ravidas Marg in Kalkaji on Wednesday, saying that the Kejriwal government will give the road a new look.

The work on the road is currently in its initial phase. According to the minister, the footpath and service road will be given a modern look, and the area will be beautified with plantations on the central verge.

Additionally, the road will be strengthened through re-carpeting, and provisions for vehicle parking will be made to enhance convenience for the people.

Speaking on the occasion, Atishi said that Guru Ravidas Marg is one of the most important and busiest roads in the Kalkaji area, and lakhs of people use it for their daily commute.

In such a situation, lakhs of people will benefit from the new-look road, she added.

She said that the work being done on the road will improve inter-connectivity between many colonies in Kalkaji and the main road and that this beautifully redesigned road will become a defining feature of the area.

She said that under the leadership of Arvind Kejriwal, the government is in ‘mission mode’ to improve the condition of roads in Delhi.

The minister added that the Chief Minister has received a lot of love and respect from Kalkaji, which has contributed to the transformation of Guru Ravidas Marg into a world-class road.

According to the minister, the 4 km stretch of this road connects Maa Anandmai Marg and Mehrauli-Badarpur Road, which is used by a large number of commuters every day.

“Re-carpeting will be done to enhance the road’s strength and beauty. Besides, world-class standard markings will be applied, and the footpath will be redesigned and repaired to make it modern and user-friendly.