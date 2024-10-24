Atishi inaugurates Delhi State School Games 2024-25

Delhi Chief Minister Atishi on Thursday inaugurated Delhi State School Games 2024-25 to nurture emerging talent and provide a platform to students to showcase their skills.

Speaking at the ceremony, Atishi said, “Whether in studies or sports, the Delhi government takes the responsibility to ensure that students have access to every opportunity.”

Highlighting about the event, she said, “Under the Play and Progress scheme, the government provides monetary support up to Rs 3 lakh for training and equipment for athletes up to the age of 17 years.”

“From 2018 to 2022, over 1,500 athletes have received support through this scheme and we hope to support many more athletes through this initiative in the future,” she added.

The AAP leader asserted that the government aims to train children from a younger age for Olympics. “Under the leadership of Olympic gold medalist Karnam Malleswari, the children of Delhi Sports School are preparing for 10 Olympic sports,” she said.

Notably, children across the government aided and privately recognized schools first participate at the zonal level and then qualify to participate in the Delhi State School Games in the under-14 and under-17 age category.

Under this, students participate in 34 sports, including athletics, swimming, tennis, hockey, football, boxing, taekwondo, karate, wrestling, cricket, gymnastics, judo, basketball, handball, kabaddi, badminton, table tennis, baseball, volleyball, skating and chess, among others.