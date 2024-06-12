Atishi directs CS to get main water distribution network inspected by QRT

Amid the water crisis in the national capital, Delhi Water Minister Atishi has written to Chief Secretary Naresh Kumar directing him to ensure that the ‘Quick Response Team’ (QRT) monitors and inspects the main water distribution network.

In a note to the chief secretary on Tuesday, the minister wrote, “In the meeting held on 30th May regarding the issue of prevailing heat wave conditions and the rise in demand for water, it was decided that from 5th June onwards ADM/SDM level officers would be deployed in each Zone, along with a team of Tehsildars and other officials who will act as a ‘Quick Response Team’ for provision of water tankers and resolution of water-related complaints.”

“Chief Secretary is hereby directed to ensure that these teams shall monitor and inspect the main water distribution network- from water sources to our water treatment plants and from WTPs to primary UGRs,” she said.

Atishi said these teams shall inspect the major pipelines to ensure that there is no leakage in any pipeline and if there is any leakage, it must be repaired within 12 hours.

She added that at this hour of water shortage, not a single drop of water can be wasted. “A daily compiled report of all the inspections made in this regard by every Quick Response Team to be submitted to the office of the minister by 5:00 pm every day,” Atishi said.

Notably, she had accused the Haryana government of conspiring against the people of the national capital by continuously stopping Delhi’s share of water.

On Tuesday, Delhi Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena spoke to Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini. He said the Haryana chief minister assured him of all possible help despite his state’s own constraints due to the ongoing heatwave conditions.

The LG, however, said Saini claimed that water was being provided to Delhi as per its allocated share.

