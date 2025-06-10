Atishi detained during anti-encroachment protests in Kalkaji

Former Delhi chief minister Atishi was on Tuesday detained by police and removed from the Kalkaji’s Bhumiheen Camp area after she joined a protest against the demolition action in the area.

The locals were protesting against the Delhi Development Authority’s (DDA) notice on Monday to evacuate the area within three days.

According to the AAP, Atishi was detained from the area and was taken to Jharoda Kalan area in South West Delhi.

“I have been detained at Baba Haridas Nagar police station (Jharoda Kalan), 43km from Kalkaji,” the LoP posted on X.

Speaking to reporters, Atishi said, “Just two days ago, the Chief Minister had assured that not a single slum would be demolished. Yet today, a large police force has been deployed, and bulldozers are set to roll in tomorrow. The BJP makes false promises to slum dwellers — their real intention is to demolish the slums. The High Court never said these people shouldn’t be provided housing. The BJP wants to drive the poor onto the streets.”

Earlier on Monday, the DDA issued an official notice to all residents of Bhoomiheen Camp in South Delhi’s Kalkaji Extension, directing them to vacate their premises given the upcoming demolition of illegal huts, following directions from the High Court.

Reacting to the police action, former Delhi CM and AAP National Convenor, Arvind Kejriwal wrote on X, ”The BJP government is destroying the homes of the poor all over Delhi, making people homeless. When the AAP stands with the poor and raises their voice, our leaders are arrested. Today the Leader of Opposition Atishi was taken into custody – this is dictatorship. BJP may arrest all of us, but we will continue to raise our voice for the rights of the common people of the city.”