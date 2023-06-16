Atishi boasts of 25% allocation of annual Delhi budget to education

Delhi Education Minister Atishi has said here on Friday the first and the foremost important thing that the Kejriwal Government did after coming to power in the state is that it allocated a substantial budget to education.

“The Aam Aadmi Party’s is the only government in the country to allocate 25 per cent of the annual budget to education. It has been eight years now,” Atishi said at Cambridge India Conference hosted by Cambridge Judge Business School on June 15.

Atishi was at Cambridge to speak on the topic “Education- Building India’s Future at 100” during the conference. She also shared various success stories of the Delhi Education Model there.

The Delhi Education Minister said, “When we first started improving Delhi government schools, people made fun of us, considering that education had no potential to bring political dividends for the party back then. But despite all the political and administrative obstacles, the work done by the AAP-led Delhi government has been a landmark in Indian politics. It has successfully made education a political issue in the country.”

“Not only that, but it has made education a political issue that brings dividends. This has made other state governments consider working on education and improving schools. I believe this change will determine the future direction our country takes,” she said.