Atishi assures UPSC aspirants govt libraries, reading rooms at coaching hubs

Delhi Education Minister Atishi on Wednesday visited the spot at Old Rajinder Nagar where three civil services aspirants lost their lives after flooding of a coaching centre’s basement, and vowed unwavering support to UPSC candidates.

She said keeping in mind the convenience of students, government libraries/ reading rooms would be built in big coaching hubs of Delhi from the Mayor’s fund.

She said till a law is enacted, an office would be set up in a local MLA’s office to redress the students’ complaints, Atishi added.

To stop the arbitrariness and irregularities of coaching institutes, the Kejriwal government will bring the ‘Coaching Institute Regulation Act’ and 10 student representatives will also be included in the process of drafting the law, she added.

During her visit, the minister assured the students that the government would take all necessary actions to safeguard their well-being, emphasizing that their safety is paramount and any compromise will not be tolerated.

She interacted with the aspirants who were undergoing coaching at various centres and carefully listened to their demands and promised that, currently taking immediate action, the junior engineer of MCD has been fired from the job and the assistant engineer has been suspended.

She also assured the students who demanded justice for their fellows, that as soon as the probe into the matter is completed, strict action would be taken against all the junior and senior officials responsible, and no one will be spared.

Sharing important information with the students, Atishi said that the law which the Delhi government is working on will curb the high fees charged by coaching institutes, it also covers important issues like rent, brokerage, facilities and safety of students.