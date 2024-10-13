Atishi approves release of Rs 100 cr for Delhi govt funded colleges

Delhi Chief Minister Atishi has approved the release of Rs 100 crore for the city government funded colleges under Delhi University for the third quarter.

Notably, the Delhi government has made a budgetary provision of approximately Rs 400 crore for these colleges for the financial year 2024-25.

The AAP government claimed that since it came to power in Delhi, the budget allocated to these colleges has increased more than threefold, showcasing the government’s commitment to education.

“Under the guidance of Arvind Kejriwal, education has always been the top priority for the AAP government. Since the formation of the Kejriwal government in Delhi, the largest share of the budget has been dedicated to education every year,” the Chief Minister said.

She said that alongside schools, the AAP government has focused on higher education by opening three new universities and expanding existing ones.

Atishi noted that the 12 fully funded Delhi University colleges play a crucial role in higher education in Delhi.

“Since the AAP government came to power, the funding for these colleges has tripled. In the year 2014-15, these colleges were allocated Rs 132 crore, which has now increased to approximately Rs 400 crore in the current financial year,” she said.

Stating that in recent years, several issues of financial mismanagement have arisen in these colleges, the Chief Minister said, “But the AAP government has decided that teachers and students should not suffer due to management or administrative errors.”

“With a focus on the welfare of teachers, and ensuring their medical and pension benefits that were stalled due to financial mismanagement, the Delhi government is releasing Rs 100 crore in the third quarter for these 12 Delhi University colleges,” she added.