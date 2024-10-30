Atishi approves ‘Anywhere Registration’ policy for property registration

Delhi Chief Minister Atishi on Wednesday approved the ‘Anywhere Registration’ policy where people can register their property at any sub-registrar office at their convenience in the national capital.

The policy removes the requirement for citizens to visit a specific sub-registrar office. Now, residents can take an online appointment at any of the 22 sub-registrar offices across Delhi for their property registration.

Traditionally, individuals purchasing property in Delhi or undertaking any property registration process were required to visit a designated sub-registrar office. However, this process often led to challenges, including long waiting lines and delays in booking appointments at certain offices, while others remained under-utilised.

The Chief Minister has approved this policy to address these issues.

“The ‘Anywhere Registration’ policy is being introduced to resolve these problems. Under this policy, anyone seeking property registration can go to any sub-registrar office in Delhi. Residents will no longer be limited to just one designated office for property registration,” said Atishi.

She said, “To address these issues, we are introducing the ‘Anywhere Registration’ policy. Now, if people need to register their property, they can visit any sub-registrar office in Delhi.”

Atishi added that people will no longer be restricted to a single office for property registration.

The policy will enhance transparency as people who feel pressured by middlemen at certain offices will now have the option to visit other offices.

Besides it, it will “curb” corruption as tracking the number of applications at each office will help identify preferred offices and address challenges faced by residents.