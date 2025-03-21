Atishi accuses BJP ministers of demanding 10% commission on every project

Following a on the ground inspection by Delhi PWD Minister Parvesh Verma, Leader of the Opposition (LoP) and former chief minister Atishi alleged that the ministers of the incumbent BJP government are demanding commission on every project from the officers.

Addressing a press conference, Atishi condemned Verma’s conduct with the officials, stating, “Since morning, Verma has been hurling abuses at government officials, making derogatory remarks about them in public by calling them incompetent, unresponsive, and thick-skinned. But these are the same officials who have worked relentlessly over the last 10 years, despite adverse circumstances, to transform Delhi.”

“They say BJP’s ministers in the Delhi government have started demanding commissions. They have been told that for every road constructed, 10 percent commission will go to the minister,” she added.

The AAP leader also claimed that the officials were facing threats and pressure to comply with these demands. “Today, when officers are refusing to pay these commissions, they are being abused and intimidated. They are being threatened with suspension even though everyone knows that Delhi ministers do not have the power to suspend officers,” she said.