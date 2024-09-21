Atishi, AAP’s prominent face, becomes Delhi’s 3rd woman CM

Atishi represents the Kalkaji Assembly constituency and has been a prominent face in the party ever since she became an advisor to the education department of the state.

As a cabinet minister, she has held multiple portfolios including, Revenue, Water, PWD, Education, and others, and is also considered a driving force behind the reforms in the field of education, being instrumental in revamping the state government schools, by giving them a new outlook.

Her works in the field of education reforms clearly show the impact of her academic background, as she has been a scholar of the Rhodes and Chevening, who brought transformative reforms in Delhi’s schools.

Advertisement

She earned her Bachelor’s degree in History from St. Stephen’s College, University of Delhi, and then went on to the University of Oxford, holding postgraduate degrees in Education and History, securing the prestigious Rhodes and Radhakrishnan-Chevening Scholarships.

She is one of the founding members of the AAP and played a pivotal role in shaping its policies, and was also a key member of the 2013 Manifesto Drafting Committee.

In 2022, she addressed the UNGA in New York, highlighting Delhi as a global model for urban governance. Atishi was born on June 8, 1981, to Vijay Singh Tomar and Tripta Wahi, both her parents who are Delhi University professors.

The senior AAP leader was appointed the Lok Sabha in-charge for the East Delhi constituency during the 2019 General Elections.