Assam Bhawan in Delhi observes Bhaxa Gaurav Saptah

Assam Bhawan, Delhi, observed Bhaxa Gaurav Saptah in a befitting manner at its premises in the national capital.

Several academicians, individuals, students, and organisations, including the All Assamese Students’ Association, New Delhi, participated in the event on Saturday evening.

The speakers hailed the Central government’s decision to confer classical language status upon Assamese, noting it would lead to further growth and development of the language. Some even suggested setting up a library in the national capital with a collection of Assamese books.

A resolution tracing the genesis of the Assamese language, dating back to the 4th Century, and praising the Narendra Modi-led NDA government at the Centre was signed by the participants. This resolution will be forwarded to the Prime Minister’s Office by the Assam Bhawan authorities here.

During the event, poems were recited and a book was released to mark the occasion.

The event was attended by Joint Secretary and OSD of Assam Bhawan, Ranadip Kumar Dam, Deputy Resident Commissioner of Assam Bhawan, Surjya Kamal Borah, and others.