Arunachal Pradesh reports 109 new COVID-19 cases, one more death

Arunachal Pradesh’s COVID-19 tally rose to 52,634 as 109 more people tested positive for the infection, while one new fatality pushed the death toll to 260, a senior health department official said on Friday.

A 31-year-old woman from the Capital Complex Region died at the Dedicated Covid Hospital (DCH) at Chimpu, near here, due to acute respiratory distress syndrome with Covid Pneumonia, State Surveillance Officer (SSO) Dr Lobsang Jampa said.

The Capital Complex Region recorded the highest number of fresh cases at 27, followed by Lower Subansiri and East Siang with 12 cases each, nine each from Lower Dibang Valley and West Kameng,

seven from Changlang, six from West Siang, four each from Tirap, Tawang and Papumpare, three each from Lohit, Lower Siang and Siang, two each from Pakke Kessang and Leparada and one each from

Dibang Valley and East Kameng district respectively.

Of the fresh cases, 105 were detected through rapid antigen test, 2 through RT-PCR and 2 through TrueNAT method, the official said.

Arunachal Pradesh currently has 1,150 active COVID-19 cases, while 51,224 people have recovered from the disease, including 120 patients on Thursday, Jampa said.

The COVID-19 recovery rate in the state now is 97.32 per cent while the active percentage stands at 2.18 and the positivity rate at 3.44 per cent, the official said.

The Capital Complex Region – comprising Itanagar, Naharlagun, Nirjuli and Banderdewa areas – has the highest number of active cases at 254, followed by Lower Subansiri (121), West Kameng (101), Papumpare (91) and Upper Siang with 82 cases.

Altogether, 10,44,293 samples have been tested for COVID-19 in the state so far, including 3,163 on Thursday, Jampa said.

Meanwhile, State Immunisation Officer (SIO) Dr Dimong Padung informed that a total of 9,44,371 people have been administered COVID-19 vaccine doses so far in the state.