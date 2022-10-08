Arms trafficker arrested in Delhi, 10 illegal pistols recovered

A team of Special Cell, Delhi Police succeeded in arresting an inter-state arms trafficker who indulged in the illegal trade of supplying firearms to criminals in Delhi-NCR and UP. Ten illegal pistols have been recovered from the accused, who were found to be previously involved in cases of arms acts and gangster acts in UP. Seizure of a huge consignment of illegal firearms during the festive season has been considered a major crackdown on criminal activities.

Deputy Commissioner of Police, Pramod Kushwah said, a team under the supervision of Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) Lalit Mohan Negi and ACP Hridaya Bhushan has successfully conducted the operation and arrested the accused identified as Mohammad Arif, 35, a resident of Lucknow, UP.

According to the DCP, keeping in mind the on-going festive season, the team of Special Cell was making intensive efforts to track down the illegal arms traffickers, active in Delhi-NCR. Meanwhile, information about Mohammad Arif was received by the police through its sources.

A Police team started tracing him and arrested him from Pusta Road located in Geeta Colony area after laying a trap. Ten illegal sophisticated pistols were recovered from his bag.

During the investigation, it was revealed that the accused had been arrested previously a couple of times for his involvement in supplying illegal arms and ammunition.

Further investigation in the matter is being carried out.