Another Nirbhaya Succumbs to her Injuries

The 34-year-old woman, who was brutally raped and brutalized with iron rods, succumbed to her injuries at a civic hospital in Mumbai on the late morning of Saturday.

The incident, which was discovered early on Friday morning, sparked outrage all over the state with the National Commission for Women taking note on Saturday.

The woman was allegedly assaulted and brutalized in a stationary tempo in suburban Mumbai’s Sakinaka in the early hours of Friday.

CCTV footage has also been procured by the police. Video footage apparently shows that a man standing over what looks like a body lying on the ground.

The caller told the police a woman was being beaten by a man, news agency PTI said.

The police immediately rushed the victim in a critical condition to the BMC’s Rajawadi Hospital in Ghatkopar.

The accused identified as a local, Mohan Chavan, 45, was arrested hours after the dastardly crime. He has been charged under Indian Penal Code Sections 307, 376, 323, and 504 and is being interrogated by a police team.

Mumbai Police are expected to hold a press conference at 3 pm, today.

(With PTI Inputs)