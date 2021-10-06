Another civilian shot dead by terrorists in Srinagar’s Lalbazar

In a virtual killing spree, terrorists on Tuesday shot dead a non-Kashmiri bhelpuri seller in the Lalbazar area of Srinagar.

He was the second civilian to be shot dead after the killing of the owner of the Bindroo chemist shop.

Details of the incident from the police are awaited.

Expressing concern on civilian killings, PDP tweeted; “Fourth civilian killing in last few days. Total collapse of Law & Order. Narrative of normalcy parroted by GOI falling like a pack of cards. Condemn these killings vehemently”.

Former chief minister Omar Abdullah tweeted; “Another targeted attack in Srinagar. A poor non-local handcart stall owner selling golguppas has been shot & has reportedly succumbed to his injuries. No words of condemnation are enough. May his soul rest in peace”.