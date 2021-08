Anna University VC vows to support students to win Nobel Prize

Anna University’s newly-appointed Vice-Chancellor, Dr R. Velraj on Wednesday said that the varsity would create basic infrastructure to create a world-class research and sow the seeds for the students to win the Nobel Prize in the next twenty years.

In a statement, he said that the engineering syllabus would be revised to equip all the students to get jobs.

“We will divide the engineering syllabus into two as only 20 per cent of the students understand all the topics. One is for students who understand all the topics and the other is to equip students according to the need of the industry and to train them and become entrepreneurs,” he said.

He also said that Anna University, along with the Tamil Nadu government, would try to improve the quality of engineering education in the next three years.

He also said that 1 MW solar panels would be set up at all the 18 constituent colleges of the University. The university will have solar-powered vehicles on its campus in the next three months and that focus would be on electric vehicle research, he added.