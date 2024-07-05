Allegedly hit by tempo, biker in Delhi dies on the spot

A motorcycle rider died on the spot after allegedly being hit by a tempo in the GTB Enclave area of Delhi, the police said on Friday.

According to the police, a PCR call was received about the accident at the GTB Enclave police station. On reaching the spot, the police found the bike hit by a tempo.

The deceased biker, identified as 25-year-old Nishant, instantly succumbed to the injuries he received in the accident. He was a resident of Lajpat Nagar in Sahibabad of the Ghaziabad district of Uttar Pradesh.

Advertisement

The driver of the offending tempo, who was present on the spot, was arrested by the police. He was identified as 27-year-old Zabbar, a resident of Loni Ghaziabad, Uttar Pradesh.

The police have registered a video FIR under section 281/106 of Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and the investigation is in progress.

The incident came close on the heels of another accident on June 29 in which five people sustained minor injuries after allegedly being hit by a car driven by a minor near the Geeta Colony Police Station.

The sixteen-year-old was arrested and the offending vehicle was seized by the cops.

Appropriate legal action was taken as per relevant sections of the law.