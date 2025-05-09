Air raid siren tested at Delhi’s ITO, more alert sirens to be installed across city: Verma

In a step towards strengthening public safety and emergency response amid the ongoing tensions between India and Pakistan, Delhi’s Public Works Department (PWD) in coordination with the Civil Defence Directorate on Friday conducted a test run of an air raid siren atop the PWD headquarters at ITO in presence of minister Parvesh Verma.

Speaking to reporters after test run of the siren, minister Verma stated that 40 to 50 air raid sirens will be installed on prominent high-rise buildings throughout the city very soon.

He mentioned that these sirens are intended to serve as a crucial warning system during emergencies, and they will be centrally operated from a dedicated command center and will be managed under the authority of the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA).

Verma informed that the effective range of the siren tested today is up to a distance of 8 km.

In the event of an emergency, the sirens will sound for five minutes to alert the public, so they can immediately seek shelter under tables or in basements or take steps as per the protocols defined by concerned authorities, the minister added.

The plan to install air raid sirens across Delhi marks a significant advancement in the city’s civil defence infrastructure. The Delhi government is working closely with disaster response agencies to ensure that all key and sensitive locations are covered and that public awareness protocols are effectively communicated, Verma stated.

PWD and Civil Defence teams will continue testing and monitoring these installations in the coming days to ensure they are fully operational and ready for deployment when needed.

Earlier, on Wednesday, there were civil defence mock drills conducted across the city in schools, markets and busy areas, while blackouts were also done as part of the initiative aimed towards emergency preparedness.

There was a complete blackout in the NDMC area and also some other parts of the city for a period of 15 minutes.

It was on Thursday night that Pakistan had attempted to attack places in northern and western border areas, however the bids were foiled by the country’s defence systems.