AIIMS doctor, sister arrested for duping partner of Rs 16 Crores

A MBBS doctor from AIIMS and his sister have been arrested by the Economic Offences Wing (EOW) of Delhi Police, for cheating on forged documents and causing wrongful loss to another doctor to the tune of Rs. 16 Crores approx.

The accused has been identified as Dr. Cherian and his sister Meenakshi Singh, a resident of Bengaluru, Karnataka. Both were arrested from a resort located in Dindigul, Tamil Nadu, while they were trying to escape the investigation and were at large.

A police team consisting of Inspector Chetan Mandia, Sub-Inspector Harendra Singh, woman Head-Constable Sushila and others successfully conducted the raid under the supervision of DCP MI Haider.

According to the Joint Commissioner of Police, Chhaya Sharma, both the accused are siblings. They teamed up with their friend and partner Dr. Gandharv Goyal to start an app based business structured on Artificial Intelligence (AI) in the field of healthcare. However, when investment flourished in the company, both the accused persons ousted Dr. Gandharv on the basis of forged and fabricated documents.

A case was registered on the complaint of Dr. Gandharv Goyal, a resident of Noida and investigation was initiated.

During investigation, it came to light that the complainant was among directors and shareholders of “Synapsica Technologies Pvt. Ltd.” having its office at Jasola, Delhi. Both the accused became Directors and shareholders in the said company by inducing him.

In the month of December 2019, the company proved a successful venture and got selected in Y-Combinator (an accelerator program). It also went on to raise an investment to the tune of Rs. 5 Crores from different investors.

Further, a company was also incorporated in the USA and a subsidiary company was incorporated in India.

As stated by the complainant, the accused persons Dr. Cherian and Meenakshi hatched a criminal conspiracy and on the basis of forged signatures of Dr.Gandharv Goyal, created with the help of DocuSign app. acquired his shares.