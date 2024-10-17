AIIMS-Delhi pilots facial recognition-based security system for enhanced patient safety

The All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), New Delhi, has launched a pilot project in the Mother and Child Block, introducing a sophisticated facial recognition-based access control system (FR-ACS) and visitor management system (VMS).

The premier institute stated that the initiative results from increased emphasis on security and adherence to visiting hours, especially in critical areas like the Operating Theatre and the ICU.

The institute explained that the current unrestricted admission policy poses significant risks to patients, as it increases the chances of hospital-acquired infections and unauthorized access to clinical areas, particularly at night.

This preventive approach aims to reduce unauthorized access to inpatient areas, diagnostic labs, office spaces, and research facilities by employing facial recognition software, it added.

Key features of the pilot program include enrolling all patients, except those in emergency or critical conditions, in the facial recognition-based system upon admission. Their authorization will be linked to their Unique Health Identification Number (UHID), and access rights will be automatically revoked upon discharge.

AIIMS Director Dr M Srinivas said: “The introduction of FR-ACS and VMS integration is a significant step towards enhancing the health and safety of our patients and workforce. Our objective is to leverage technology to ensure safety without compromising the quality of care provided to patients.”