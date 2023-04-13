AIIMS-Bhubaneswar inks MoU with IIT on artificial Intelligence

AIIMS -Bhubaneswar and IIT Bhubaneswar have signed a MoU to promote academic and research collaboration in various areas of health and technology.

Both the Institutes have agreed to extend collaboration in advancing research for public health applications like early diagnosis of disease and outbreaks, Artificial Intelligence and data analytics, Biomedical engineering and technology, Disease prediction modeling, Digital health, development of tools, equipment’s and strategies for diagnostic and therapeutic use.

AIIMS Bhubaneswar Executive Director Dr. Ashutosh Biswas and IIT Bhubaneswar Director Shreepad Karmalkar signed the MoU on Tuesday, said officials on Wednesday.

Application of cutting-edge technology in health care will have immense translational value in diagnosis and treatment of diseases, said AIIMS Bhubaneswar Executive Director Dr. Ashuotsh Biswas.

The collaboration will focus on application of Artificial Intelligence with relation to various health disorders, Material development, App development, Wearable sensor development, Image based diagnostics, added Dr. Biswas.

Faculties of IIT Bhubaneswar and AIIMS have been looking at possible mutual partnerships for sometime. The societal effect of these two institutions in Odisha and throughout the nation will increase as a result of this MoU, which will combine all of these efforts and give them a powerful boost, IIT Bhubaneswar Director Shreepad Karmalkar said.

An advanced research Centre called “Center for Biomedical Engineering and Technology” which will largely include biomedical signal processing, advanced characterization, detector fabrication for imaging, additive manufacturing for designed materials, bio tracker and biosensor development for mental health care, is also planned under this collaboration, they said.

In addition, both the Institutes have agreed to facilitate Faculty and Student exchange programmes and reorientation/training courses that will bring academic excellence in their respective fields.

The Institutes also agreed to develop and offer joint academic programmes involving technology and health care as well as academic credit sharing mechanism.