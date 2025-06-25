AI-powered Advanced Traffic Management System at Dwarka Expressway

An Artificial Intelligence-powered Advanced Traffic Management System (ATMS) is functional at Delhi Dwarka Expressway on a pilot project, a pioneering step in the country’s journey towards intelligent and safe highways.

The project on Dwarka Expressway spans a total length of 56.46 km —covering entire stretch of 28.46 km along the highway and another 28 km on the Delhi-Gurgaon stretch of NH-48 from Shiv Murti on NH-8 in Delhi to Kherki Daula Toll Plaza in Gurugram, Haryana.

The initiative towards safer and smart highways aligns with the 2023 guidelines of the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI). It offers a powerful tool for real-time traffic governance, automated enforcement and faster response during emergency situations.

The project is being implemented through Indian Highways Management Company (IHMCL), a company promoted by NHAI, which has been entrusted with the task of overseeing its execution, including tendering and overall project management.

Major components of the initiative include Traffic Monitoring Camera System (TMCS), which enables 24×7 surveillance. It also has a real-time Vehicle Actuated Speed Display System (VASD) for making the users aware of their speed.

The ATMS control room, or the brain of the system, is a centralized facility equipped with dual video walls, unifying software, and AI-enabled analytics tools from where the motorway’s camera feeds are monitored, while incident management and emergency responses can be coordinated.

The system is also aligned with the NIC E-challan portal, which shares information regarding the traffic violations with the police department.

The project is being recognised as a national model for the AI-based traffic governance and road safety aimed to ensure that the highways are safer and smarter offering best experience to the users.