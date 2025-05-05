Agent held for arranging new passport for blacklisted passenger to re-enter Saudi Arabia

A Uttar Pradesh-based agent has been arrested for facilitating a new passport for a passenger, enabling his re-entry into Saudi Arabia despite the individual being blacklisted by the country’s authorities, officials said on Monday.

The case came to light when an Indian passenger, Muharram Ali, arrived at Indira Gandhi International Airport (IGIA) after being deported from the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia (KSA).

Upon examining his deportation documents, it was revealed that he had previously travelled to KSA in 2017 and had been blacklisted by Saudi authorities under his old passport.

Further investigation revealed that the individual had departed for KSA from Lucknow Airport on April 24, said Additional Commissioner of Police (IGIA) Usha Rangnani.

She stated that the passenger had deceived Indian immigration authorities by providing false information and using a fake identity with malicious intent.

A case has been registered under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and the Public Premises (Eviction of Unauthorized Occupants) Act at the IGI Airport Police Station.

During interrogation, the accused admitted that he had overstayed during his previous visit to KSA in 2017, leading to his deportation and a blacklist entry.

In an attempt to return to work in Saudi Arabia, he approached the agent, who arranged a new passport and air ticket for Rs 2 lakh.

However, upon arrival at the Saudi airport, authorities identified his previous immigration record through biometric verification and denied him entry, following which he was deported back to India.